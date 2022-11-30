Two arrested with 8 kg of ganja

November 30, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of possessing eight kg of ganja. The arrested have been identified as M. Kannan (22) alias Siddique from Arappukottai in Virudhunagar district and D. Lakshmi (38) of Madurai district. The two landed in the custody of the police during a vehicle check at the Four Corner junction at Karumathampatti on Wednesday. The police said that the seized contraband was worth around ₹ 3.5 lakh. The police also seized ₹ 70,000 from the accused. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody. Two arrested for theft The police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of stealing 17 sovereigns of jewellery, ₹ 1.85 lakh and a car from a house at Vadavalli on Monday. R. Aravind (23) of Vadavalli and V. Muthusuruli (35) from Madurai were arrested for the theft at the house of Periyasamy, a resident of Marutham Nagar at Vadavalli. The alleged theft took place when Mr. Periyasamy went out for work and his wife went to take bath, the police said.

