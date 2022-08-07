Coimbatore

Two arrested with 620 painkiller tablets near Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 07, 2022 20:59 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:59 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Sunday arrested two persons from Periyanaickenpalayam on charges of possessing 620 tablets of a widely used painkiller.

The police said the accused, both from Erode district, had been selling the tablets to people who misuse them in different combinations to get a high.

The accused landed in police custody during a vehicle check. They were found with 620 tablets of the painkiller and they did not have a prescription to carry the drug. They were arrested and produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody.

250 kg of gutkha seized

The rural police on Sunday seized 250 kg of gutkha from a place near Sulur and arrested three persons.

Based on specific information, a team led by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan carried out a search at Appanaickenpatti on Sunday. Ponramesh (47), Kannan (37) and Ramesh (42) were found to have stocked the prohibited tobacco products. The police arrested them and seized two vehicles from them.

