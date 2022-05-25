Two arrested with 3,300 Kerala lottery tickets in Coimbatore

The K.G. Chavadi police on Wednesday arrested two persons hailing from Thanjavur on charges of smuggling lottery tickets from Kerala. The police said that S. Thiyagarajan (34) and R. Kanagaraj (32), both natives of Papanasam in Thanjavur district, were arrested with 3,300 lottery tickets.

Based on specific information, a police team led by sub-inspector Saravanan stopped the two-wheeler of the duo near the RTO check-post at Ettimadai around 8 a.m. The police checked the two-wheeler and found 3,300 Kerala lottery tickets which were hidden under the seat.

According to the police, the accused smuggled lottery tickets, which is banned in Tamil Nadu, for illegal sales in and around Coimbatore.

The duo were arrested for offences under two Sections of the Tamil Nadu Lotteries (Regulation) Act. The police seized the lottery tickets and the two-wheeler.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody.