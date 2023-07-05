HamberMenu
Two arrested with 247 kg of banned tobacco product in Coimbatore

July 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Sulur police on Wednesday arrested two persons with 247 kg of prohibited tobacco products. The arrested have been identified as J. Dharmajam (30) of Rajasthan and R. Pera Ram (46) of Coimbatore. Based on specific information, police apprehended them with the contraband from Sulur. The seized contraband is worth around ₹ 1.95 lakh, the police said. The two men were produced before a court and they were remanded in judicial custody. Man held with 12 kg of ganja The Annur police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of possessing 12 kg of ganja. G. Senthilkumar (49), a native of Tiruppur, was arrested with the narcotic. A court remanded him in judicial custody. 

