Two arrested with 14 kg of ganja near Coimbatore

Published - October 07, 2024 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of possessing 14 kg of ganja near Sulur in Coimbatore district.

K. Selvam, 45, from Theni district and R. Pradeep, 45, a native of Kerala, were arrested with the contraband.

The police said the duo was found in possession of the ganja, worth around ₹1.4 lakh, at Muthugoundenpudur. A car and a two-wheeler belonging to the two men were also seized.

Man found dead in tank

A man was found dead in Valankulam tank in Coimbatore on Monday. The police said they were alerted by people, who noticed the body in the portion of the tank bordering Kottaimedu on Monday morning. Personnel from Ukkadam police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and shifted it to the mortuary of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police were in the efforts to trace the identity of the deceased, who was suspected to be a resident of G.M. Nagar.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

