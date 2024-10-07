GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested with 14 kg of ganja near Coimbatore

Published - October 07, 2024 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of possessing 14 kg of ganja near Sulur in Coimbatore district.

K. Selvam, 45, from Theni district and R. Pradeep, 45, a native of Kerala, were arrested with the contraband.

The police said the duo was found in possession of the ganja, worth around ₹1.4 lakh, at Muthugoundenpudur. A car and a two-wheeler belonging to the two men were also seized.

Man found dead in tank

A man was found dead in Valankulam tank in Coimbatore on Monday. The police said they were alerted by people, who noticed the body in the portion of the tank bordering Kottaimedu on Monday morning. Personnel from Ukkadam police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and shifted it to the mortuary of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police were in the efforts to trace the identity of the deceased, who was suspected to be a resident of G.M. Nagar.

Published - October 07, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.