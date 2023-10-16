HamberMenu
Two arrested with 1.36 tonne of ration rice in Coimbatore

October 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID), Pollachi unit, on Monday arrested two persons who attempted to smuggle 1,360 kg of rice, which is meant to be distributed through the public distribution system, to Kerala.

CS CID sleuths arrested N. Rajesh (25) of Mavuthamapathi near Chinna Navakkarai and A. Dharman of Anna Nagar near B.K. Pudur.

According to the CS CID, the unit conducted a patrol in areas around Kuniyamuthur on Monday afternoon. The officials spotted the two accused in a pickup vehicle parked on a poramboke land at B.K. Pudur around 2 p.m. The sleuths checked the vehicle and found 1,360 kg of ration rice in 34 gunny bags, each weighing 40 kg.

When questioned, the duo told CS CID officials that they procured the ration rice from places around Kuniyamuthur at cheap rates. They had been selling the rice at a higher rate to one Abdul Hakeem of Palakkad. Rajesh and Dharman were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody. 

