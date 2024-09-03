ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested with 1.2 kg ganja near Coimbatore

Published - September 03, 2024 10:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovilpalayam police in Coimbatore district on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of possessing 1.2 kg of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Deepak Kumar, 19, of Saravanampatty, and Sindhu John, 21, from the Nilgiris. The police said that the duo landed in custody when a team of officials carried out searches at Viswasapuram based on the instructions of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan on Tuesday. The two accused were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US