GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested with 1.2 kg ganja near Coimbatore

Published - September 03, 2024 10:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovilpalayam police in Coimbatore district on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of possessing 1.2 kg of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Deepak Kumar, 19, of Saravanampatty, and Sindhu John, 21, from the Nilgiris. The police said that the duo landed in custody when a team of officials carried out searches at Viswasapuram based on the instructions of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan on Tuesday. The two accused were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.