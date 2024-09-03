Two arrested with 1.2 kg ganja near Coimbatore

The Kovilpalayam police in Coimbatore district on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of possessing 1.2 kg of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Deepak Kumar, 19, of Saravanampatty, and Sindhu John, 21, from the Nilgiris. The police said that the duo landed in custody when a team of officials carried out searches at Viswasapuram based on the instructions of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan on Tuesday. The two accused were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.