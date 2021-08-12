Two arrested under POCSO Act

Tiruppur

12 August 2021 23:18 IST

Tiruppur district police on Wednesday arrested two persons in Dharapuram and Udumalpet on the charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls. According to police sources, the Dharapuram All Women Police arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of molesting a 17-year-old girl and the Udumalpet police arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly abducting and raping another 17-year-old girl. The accused were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and were remanded in judicial custody.

Two arrested for murder

The Mulanur police on Wednesday arrested a senior citizen and a woman on the charges of murdering the woman’s husband and another person at Mulanur in Tiruppur district. According to the police, Muthusamy (77) and Amsaveni (42) were allegedly in a relationship and the duo allegedly murdered her husband Ravi (45) in January this year. The two confessed to have committed the crime during the interrogation and also admitted to have murdered one Velusamy (47) due to a separate property dispute in 2020, according to the police. The Mulanur police remanded the two in judicial custody.

