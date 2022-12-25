  1. EPaper
Two arrested on murder charges in Tiruppur

December 25, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charges of murdering a man near Kamanaickenpalayam in the district.

The police said that S. Sampath Kumar of Mandhiripalayam went missing on November 30. The Kamanaickenpalayam police registered a missing case and formed a special team to probe into the case.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended K. Abhimanyu (47) of Kandhasamipalayam, and V. Sivasubramani (43) of Kottapalayam. During the investigation, the two confessed to the police that they murdered Sampath Kumar due to enmity over financial dealings.

The police said that after assaulting Sampath Kumar with a log, the two threw him into the PAP canal near Vavipalayam. The police altered the sections of the case and arrested the accused. The two were remanded in judicial custody.

