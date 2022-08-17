Two arrested on murder charges as Class XII student dies in scuffle in Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday arrested two persons after a Class XII student died in a scuffle near Saravanampatti late on Tuesday. The arrested, aged 21 and 19, are the friends of the deceased student A. Vimal, 17, of E.B. Colony near Saravanampatti, the police said. The investigations by the police found that Vimal, a student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Kalapatti, had been into the use of drugs and other substances. Vimal’s mother Jeeva told the police that he had been missing since August 9 and she did not look for him as it had been his habit. The boy never heeded her advice to abstain from using drugs, she told the police. Meanwhile, Jeeva, a single mother, informed Vimal’s friends on August 14 that he had been missing for several days. She requested them to bring him back home. According to the police, the friends found Vimal under the influence of drugs near a library close to the school at Kalapatti on Tuesday evening. They had a scuffle with him as he refused to go with them. “The friends forcibly took him inside a bus to Saravanampatti. However, he jumped out of the bus when it was on the move. The friends also jumped out and managed to catch him. He was taken to the house of one of the friends where he developed a seizure. Though rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said a senior police officer. The Saravanampatti police received an alert at 10 p.m. and the body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, the police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure based on the complaint lodged by the mother. The post-mortem findings suggested that the boy had injuries on his body and he could have died of assault, the officer said. The police altered the case to that of a murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday and arrested the two persons. Further investigation in the case was on.

