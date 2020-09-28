Two arrested on abduction charge

Coimbatore

28 September 2020 22:14 IST

Two persons, who were part of a seven-member gang, that allegedly abducted a youth in Somanur on Sunday were arrested by Karumathampatti police.

Police said that M. Karthick, 25, working at a power loom unit in Somanur, allegedly received ₹ 5,000 from the accused Mohammad Sabi and did not return it back. The accused, along with six other men, allegedly abducted the youth and dropped him upon discovering that he did not possess the cash. Based on his complaint, two men –Manirathnam, 23 and Thyagarajan, 30 – were arrested and search is on for the remaining five, police said.

TPDK members acquitted

The Third Judicial Magistrate at Coimbatore District Court on Monday acquitted 20 members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, who were facing trial for burning the effigies of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with that of actor Rajinikanth in 2016.

Boy found hanging

A Class X boy was found hanging in his residence in Avinashi near Tiruppur on Monday. The police said the boy was allegedly reprimanded by his parents to focus on his academics in the past few days. As his parents left for work on Monday morning, the boy allegedly hanged himself in his room and his body was discovered by his grandmother. Avinashi police registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.