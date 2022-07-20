Coimbatore

Two arrested in Tiruppur for trying to incite violence

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR July 20, 2022 23:01 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 23:01 IST

  The Tiruppur District Rural Police have on Tuesday arrested two persons for trying to incite violence through WhatsApp group, about the death of the student in Kallakurichi.

The Kangayam Police arrested M. Arunkumar (22), who sent a message through a WhatsApp group, provoking the members to protest against the government, related to the death of a school student in Kallakurichi.

In another incident of the same kind, the Udumalpet Police arrested T. Venkatesh (20), a native SS Colony for sending messages that amounts to incitement of violence.

Both of them were remanded in judicial custody. The police are also conducting investigation to identify persons who were connected with the incidents and warned that strict action would be taken against those who share messages in social media that incites violence.

