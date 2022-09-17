Two arrested in Krishnagiri cheating case

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
September 17, 2022 19:49 IST

The cyber crime police arrested two men from Aurangabad in Maharasthra on a complaint of cheating lodged by a person in Hosur.

The case pertained to a complaint lodged by Asokan, employed in the housing loan processing division of a private firm.

According to the complaint, Mr. Asokan was contacted by an overseas number on Whatsapp, asking him to take up a business venture of mediating in the purchase of a bark extract for a company.

The complainant said he lost ₹22.75 lakh after the commissioning agent failed to pay him. Based on the complaint, cyber crime team traced the calls and zeroed in on two Aurangabad men.

The accused Pandurang Shivram Sampatwar (34) and Sunil Sudam Nikam were arrested and five mobile phones, 10 SIM cards and a laptop were seized. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

