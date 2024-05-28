Two arrested in Coimbatore for illegal handling of Indian rat snake

The Coimbatore Forest Department arrested two individuals on May 27 on charges of illegal handling of an eight-foot-long Indian rat snake and subsequently posting a video on social media.

The couple, identified as Abdul Rahman and Uma Maheshwari from Chinnavedampatti, caught the snake without proper authorisation and shared a video of the incident on social media, which then went viral on May 25.

The Indian rat snake, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, is a protected species and capturing or handling these snakes without the necessary permits is a violation of the Act. The video drew widespread attention, prompting an investigation by forest officials.

Upon verification, the Coimbatore Forest Department confirmed the illegal activity and registered a case and produced the two before the Judicial Magistrate.

In the video, the duo identified themselves as snake rescuers and encouraged viewers to reach out to them or other rescuers if they encountered snakes. However, Forest Department officials clarified that the pair had not been authorised by the department to assist in snake rescue and rehabilitation, advising people to contact the department instead.

