Two arrested in Coimbatore for abducting woman, forcing her for marriage

The Annur police in Coimbatore district have arrested two men on charges of abducting a woman and one of them forcibly marrying her.

P. Shanmugasundaram (38), a resident of Masagoundanpudur near Annur, and his friend K. Vijayakumar (43) of Kembanaickenpalayam near Annur were arrested on Saturday.

The police said the abduction and ‘marriage’ took place on Friday. According to the police, Shanmugasundaram was in unreciprocated love with a 27-year-old woman from his neighbourhood. Shanmugasundaram, a farmer by occupation, allegedly sought the woman to marry him on several occasions and approached her parents. However, the parents declined the proposal.

Dejected by the response from the family, the man allegedly spread rumour in the village that he was going to marry the woman and he would end his life, if the alliance did not work out.

As per the statement given by the woman to the police, Shanmugasundaram and Vijayakumar waylaid her two-wheeler when she was heading to a grocery store on Friday evening. She alleged that the duo abducted her in a mini van and took her to Anna Nagar, near Kattampatti, where Shanmugasundaram forcibly tied the knot.

The woman, however, escaped from their custody and approached the Annur police. Shanmugasundaram and Vijayakumar were arrested on Saturday for offences under Sections 294 (b), 341, 354 D, 366 and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code for abducting the woman and forcibly marrying her.