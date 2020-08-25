Two arrested in child marriage case near Thudiyalur

Sirumugai police on Tuesday arrested two men in connection with a child marriage near Thudiyalur.
Police said the 15-year-old girl visited Thudiyalur All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Tuesday to register a complaint. As the AWPS Inspector was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, she was sent to Sirumugai police station, where she lodged a complaint regarding her marriage.
Based on her complaint, Sirumugai police registered a case under the provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. On Tuesday evening, the police arrested a 36-year-old man, who married the girl, and another 31-year-old man, who was reportedly the matchmaker. The two were remanded in judicial custody. The Sirumugai police also booked a few more persons in this case and efforts to arrest them are on, sources said.
Officials from the Department of Social Welfare are expected to conduct a field inspection in connection with the case, sources said.
