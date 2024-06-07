ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for wildlife crimes in Gudalur

Published - June 07, 2024 04:56 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

T.N. Forest Department officials said one of the offenders is suspected to have shot down an Indian gaur, while the other had the antlers of a Sambar deer at his house

The Hindu Bureau

Gudalur Forest division officials of the T.N. Forest Department arrested two persons in connection with wildlife crimes committed in the region, on Friday, June 7, 2024.

In the first incident, the officials arrested R. Udhayakumar, 40, and seized two country-made weapons, bullets and gunpowder. According to officials, Forest Department staff had been on the lookout for Udhayakumar since January of this year in connection with the hunting of an Indian gaur in O’Valley range in Gudalur. He had been absconding since the incident came to light, when an Indian gaur was found dead due to a suspected gunshot wound.

Forest Department officials said they produced Udhayakumar before a judge, who remanded him to judicial custody for 15 days.

In another incident, the Forest Department arrested T. Govindasamy, 49, from Mullai Nagar in O’Valley. According to officials, intense surveillance in the area had led to information that Govindasamy was also involved in hunting wild game. They searched his house and discovered that he had hidden the antlers of a Sambar deer near a goat pen on his property.

Officials are investigating whether he had hunted the animal or had found the antlers from the wild.

