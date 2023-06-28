HamberMenu
Two arrested for threatening wife of ‘honour killing’ victim in Krishnagiri

June 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Two persons, including the mother of a 21- year-old Saranya, wife of Jagan, who was murdered in a case of ‘honour killing’ here were arrested for threatening against testifying the court.

The victim C. Jagan of Giddampatty had married Saranya of the neighbouring village Muzhukan Kottai in January. The couple, both from Vanniyar community, married despite opposition from Saranya’s family.

In March, Jagan was stabbed to death by three men, with one of them being Saranya’s father Shankar. 

The accused was arrested and remanded. In the wake of the murder, Shankar’s house was ransacked by Jagan’s relatives. 

Saranya had since been living at Jagan’s home with her in-laws. 

On June 26, according to the police, Saranya’s mother Rathinammal along with three of her relatives came to Jagan’s house and had threatened Saranya against testifying against her father.  Based on Saranya’s complaint, Rathinammal and one another person Ponmani was arrested. Police are on the lookout for two others.

