Two arrested for stealing woman’s jewellery near Coimbatore

August 24, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A special team of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of stealing 3.5 sovereign jewellery belonging to a woman. The arrested have been identified as Jaithoon (60) and A. Abbas (45) of Mettupalayam. The police said that the jewellery belonged to Thenmozhi (33), a resident of Annur. The accused stole the ornaments from her bag when she was travelling to attend a family function on August 20. The accused were produced before a court and they were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

