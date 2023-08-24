HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for stealing woman’s jewellery near Coimbatore

August 24, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of stealing 3.5 sovereign jewellery belonging to a woman. The arrested have been identified as Jaithoon (60) and A. Abbas (45) of Mettupalayam. The police said that the jewellery belonged to Thenmozhi (33), a resident of Annur. The accused stole the ornaments from her bag when she was travelling to attend a family function on August 20. The accused were produced before a court and they were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.