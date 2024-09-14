GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for stealing neighbour’s car in Coimbatore

Published - September 14, 2024 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons who stole a car belonging to a neighbour at Vettaikarankuttai, near Karumathampatti, reportedly using a duplicate key, were arrested by the police.

Thirumurugan (37) and Satishkumar (40) were ascertained to be the culprits by the police based on CCTV footages, and were arrested from their hideout at Somanur.

They had earlier borrowed the car from the 35-year-old woman who was running a tailoring unit. Police established that the duo had, taken out the car to get a duplicate key made.

The jurisdictional police registered a case and had them remanded in judicial custody.

Illegal gravel mining: lorry driver arrested

A lorry carrying gravel without permit was reportedly confiscated by a team of Revenue Department officials at Palanigoundanpudur along Thudiyalur-Pannimadai Road.

During routine checks, the team found that gravel to the extent of three units had been mined without proper documents.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Revenue officials, the police arrested the driver, Solomon Raj (36) of Tiruppur, and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Youth electrocuted

A youth was electrocuted while undertaking wiring works at a house in Edayarpalayam.

Abu Backer Sadiq (23) belonging to Karumbukadai Azad Nagar, was carrying out the work along with a relative Saddam Hussein, when he was reportedly thrown off after getting into contact with a live wire.

He later died in a hospital without responding to treatment. The Kavundampalayam police have registered a case.

Ganja-peddlers arrested

Four suspected ganja-peddlers were arrested along Thadagam Road by a team of R.S. Puram police.

The patrol team confiscated an autorickshaw near Muthannankulam and found the occupants Prakash (36) of P.N. Pudur, Hakkim (36) of Sunnambukalvai, Sankar (23) of Ramanathapuram and Edison (20) of Pullukadu to be in possession of over one kg ganja.

The police also confiscated four mobile phones and ₹3,000 in cash, before registering a case and having them remanded in judicial custody.

