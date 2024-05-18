GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for stealing motorcycle at Salem Collectorate

Published - May 18, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Salem city police on charges of stealing a motorcycle that was parked on the premises of the Collectorate on Friday.

V. Saravanan (49) of Judge Road in Kannankurichi works in the election cell at the Collectorate. On May 10, his motorcycle parked at the south gate entrance was stolen. He lodged a complaint with the Salem Town Police. The police registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and verified the CCTV footage on the premises. The bike thieves were identified as K. Ramkumar (46) of Pulikuthi Street in Gugai, and T. Ramu (34) of Kitchipalayam. The police arrested the two on Friday, and recovered the bike from them.

