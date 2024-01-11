Two arrested for stealing electrical materials from Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore

January 11, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Alandurai police have arrested two persons who stole electrical materials from Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore.

The arrested have been identified as L. Sachithanandan (25) of Alandurai and S. Venkatesan (26) of Villupuram district.

The police said Sachithanandan had been working as the person in-charge of the store room of the centre where electrical materials are kept. An ashram inmate, who is administrative in-charge of the electrical division, inspected the store room in December and found out that several materials were missing.

When enquired, Sachithanandan allegedly admitted to have stolen the materials with help of Venkatesan and around 20 others over a period of more than two years and sold them outside. The alleged theft happened between October 2021 and May 2023, the police said.

A complaint was lodged at the Alandurai police station on December 6, based on which Sachithanandan and Venkatesan were arrested on Wednesday. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial remand, the police said.

