Two arrested for smuggling gutkha in Salem
The Salem rural police arrested two persons for smuggling gutkha here on Monday.
According to the police, during a vehicle check at Deevattipatti check-post, the police found 188 kg of gutka worth ₹93,384 in a car headed to Cuddalore from Bengaluru. The police arrested P. Saranraj (35) and S. Noor Mohammed (36) of Panruti in Cuddalore district and seized the car. They were remanded in custody.
