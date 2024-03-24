Two arrested for sexually harassing college student in Coimbatore

March 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Kattoor police in Coimbatore have arrested two persons for allegedly sexually harassing a college student at Gandhipuram town bus stand on Friday, March 22. N. Ashok Kumar (34), a resident of Kottai Thottam at Annur, and Abraham Philip (35) of Vellimedu at Pooluvapatti , were arrested based on the complaint by the 19-year-old girl.

The police said the complainant, a native of Tiruvarur, was studying at a private engineering college in Coimbatore city. On Friday, she and her friends were travelling in a private bus when they fell over due to the driver’s sudden brake, prompting the two accused, who were in the bus, to pass lewd comments at them. The complainant then got down at the bus stand when Ashok Kumar, went towards her, and on the pretext of checking her college identity card, sexually harassed her. When she raised a cry, he and Philip silenced her.

The girl later lodged a complaint with Kattoor police on Saturday, based on which a case was registered for offence under Section 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The accused were arrested on Saturday and later sent to judicial remand.

