Two arrested for sexual assault on minors near Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Police have arrested two persons on charges of sexually assaulting two minors in separate incidents.

In the first case, a 57-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl near K.G. Chavadi in the district.

The police said that the accused had been working as security guard of a private firm. The accused came to his locality under the influence of alcohol in the evening on May 11 and abused the girl from the neighbourhood.

After being informed by the girl, her father lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur. The accused was booked for offences under Sections 9 (m) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child below 12 years) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The offender was arrested late on Monday, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

In the second case, AWPS Perur arrested Jalaludin, 20, who hailed from Guwahati in Assam on charges of sodomising a five-year-old boy near Thondamuthur.

The police said that the boy’s parents from Assam were working near Thondamuthur for over six years. The accused had been living near the boy’s house.

According to the police, the alleged sexual assault happened on Sunday evening, when the boy was playing outside his residence. The accused took the boy to a deserted place behind his house and sexually abused him.

The police apprehended Jalaludin late on Monday, based on the complaint lodged by the boy’s father.

He was arrested for offence under various Sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.