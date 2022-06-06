Two arrested for sexual assault on minors in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested two persons for alleged sexual assault on minors in two separate incidents.

In the first case, the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, on Sunday arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a boy aged 14.

The police said that the accused, a resident of a village near Periyanaickenpalayam, ran a grocery store. They said that the accused sexually assaulted a the minor boy, a Class IX student from the neighbourhood, when he went to the grocery store on Sunday morning to buy a notebook.

The accused called the boy to a room inside the store and assaulted him sexually. He informed the incident to his parents after reaching home, the police said.

The grocer was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody late on Sunday.

In the second incident, the Periyanaickenpalayam police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl last month.

The police said that Zahir Hussain of Periyanaickenpalayam, who had been working in a pump set manufacturing unit, was arrested based on the complaint registered by the parent of the girl. The alleged incident happened on May 11.

Four injured in accident

Four persons were injured after a van travelled by 16 tourists met with an accident at the third hairpin bend of Mettupalayam – Ooty road in the early hours of Monday.

The police said that the accident took place around 3 a.m. when the tourists from Chennai were going back after visiting Wayanad and Ooty. The injured were identified as Harsia Farthose (46), Nainar Mohammed (57), Sherif Afridi (24) and H. Hasriya (12), said the police.