Coimbatore

Two arrested for sexual assault on minor in Namakkal

Staff ReporterAugust 11, 2022 19:50 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 19:50 IST

A woman and her parmour were arrested by the police in connection with the sexual assult of her minor daughter on Wednesday.

According to the police, last week, the district administration conducted an awareness programme Vinnaithodu at Komarapalayam. A 15-year-old girl, who attended the programme, alleged that the 40-year-old and her mother sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that her mother did not try to save her from him when she revealed the incident.

Immediately, child welfare committee officials conducted an inquiry and lodged a complaint with Tiruchengode All Women’s Police on Wednesday. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the woman and her companion and remanded them in prison.

