Coimbatore

Two arrested for sexual assault on minor girls in Coimbatore

Two persons, including a self-proclaimed pastor, were arrested by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls in separate incidents.

In the first case, a 53-year-old pastor from Chettipalayam was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl, the police said. The girl and her younger siblings were living with her grandmother in a village near Chettipalayam. Their parents often travelled to different places in connection with their work. According to the police, the accused used a rented house next to that of the girl’s house to hold prayer meetings. On Saturday, the accused sexually assaulted the girl when her grandmother had gone to a shop.

A team led by All Women Police Station (AWPS) - Perur, Inspector S. Amutha arrested the accused for offences under Sections 7 (sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.

In the second case, the AWPS - Pollachi arrested a 58-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The accused was identified as N. Kanagamani, who ran a utensils shop at Pollachi. Kanagamani was arrested for offences under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody. 


