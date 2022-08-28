Two arrested for sexual assault on minor girls in Coimbatore district

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 28, 2022 23:34 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested two persons on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls in separate incidents.

In the first incident, the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, on Saturday arrested a 57-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl.

The girl complained to the police about the offender a day after she attended an awareness programme under the ‘Project Pallikoodam’ by the rural police in her school. Women help desk officers attached to the Periyanaickenpalayam police had conducted the awareness session at the student’s school on Friday. She approached one of the women help desk officers after the session and complained that the accused had been sexually assaulting her for about a year. The police arrested the accused, K. Rajan alias Thambi, a construction worker, who was sent to judicial remand.

In another case, the AWPS Pollachi on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl. According to the police, the girl has been staying with her grandmother in a village near Anamalai after her parents got separated. As per her complaint, the accused, S. Kalimuthu, sexually assaulted her on Saturday. The police arrested Kalimuthu who was remanded in judicial custody. 

