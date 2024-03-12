ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for sexual assault of teenager in Tiruppur, police on the lookout for four more

March 12, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - TIRUPPUR

Police said the 17-year-old girl was at a temple festival when she was abducted by the gang and raped

The Hindu Bureau

A minor girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by six persons, under the Vellakovil police station limits, in Tiruppur district.

The 17-year-old was watching the festivities of the Veerakumarasamy Temple on Saturday (March 9, 2024) night when she was reportedly taken away forcibly by a gang, according to the police.

A special police team arrested Prabhakar (32) of Kamarajapuram and Manikandan (29) of Semmandapalayam, and is on the lookout for the four other accused persons. A case was registered under POCSO Act at the All Women Police Station.

The arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody.

