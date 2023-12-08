HamberMenu
Two arrested for sexual assault in Salem

December 08, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on Friday for sexually assaulting minor girls in different incidents.

Shanmugam (52), a casual labourer and resident of Linemedu in Salem city, allegedly misbehaved with a four-year-old girl from the same locality on Thursday evening.

Later, the girl revealed the incident to her parents, and they lodged a complaint with the Salem Town All Women Police, who registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

In another incident, Thangavelu (59), a resident of Thalavaipatti, was headed to Kadayampatti on Thursday by bike when he saw a 14-year-old girl walking to school.

He took the girl to school on his bike and on the way sexually assaulted her. Later in the evening, the girl returned from school and told her parents about the incident. They lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police. The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused..

