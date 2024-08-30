Two arrested for selling gutka to school children in Salem

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested for selling gutka allegedly to school students on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off that some persons were roaming with gutka items, the Salem Town Police patrolled near a government-aided school in Mulluvadi Gate on Thursday around 4 p.m. The police nabbed S. Saleem Basha (46) of Makkan Street and S. Mubeena (40) of Veeraiya Street and seized 15 kg of banned gutka items from them. The police also seized a two-wheeler. The police registered a case and arrested the duo.

