ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for selling fake lottery tickets in Erode

Published - November 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district police arrested two men on Sunday for selling counterfeit lottery tickets, which resembled the Sikkim State lottery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects, P. Madhan (60) from K.N. Palayam and K. Chandran (50) from Sathyamangalam, were apprehended during a routine surveillance operation by the Bungalowpudur police in K.N. Palayam.

The police, while conducting checks in the area, grew suspicious of the duo’ movements and questioned them and found they were selling fake lottery tickets.

The police seized 46 fake lottery tickets and ₹1,400 in cash, the proceeds from their sales.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US