Two arrested for selling fake lottery tickets in Erode

The Erode district police arrested two men on Sunday for selling counterfeit lottery tickets, which resembled the Sikkim State lottery.

The suspects, P. Madhan (60) from K.N. Palayam and K. Chandran (50) from Sathyamangalam, were apprehended during a routine surveillance operation by the Bungalowpudur police in K.N. Palayam.

The police, while conducting checks in the area, grew suspicious of the duo’ movements and questioned them and found they were selling fake lottery tickets.

The police seized 46 fake lottery tickets and ₹1,400 in cash, the proceeds from their sales.

