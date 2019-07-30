Two arrested for sandalwood smuggling

A special team of Coimbatore City Police investigating into the incidents of sandalwood smuggling and attempts to fell sandalwood trees from various locations arrested two persons on Monday.

The arrested have been identified as Govindaraj and Vallarasu, natives of Puluthikuttai near Vazhapadi in Salem district.

The two men landed in police net following investigation into the abandoning of a car by sandalwood smugglers on Thadagam road on July 18 when police chased it.

The smugglers had also left seven sandalwood logs and tools used to cut them in the car.

The investigation by the special team led to the arrest of Govindaraj and Vallarasu, police said. The duo and accomplices had cut three sandalwood trees in the limits of Saibaba Colony police station and attempted to axe a tree at Ram Nagar. Police also suspect their role in the axing and smuggling of sandalwood trees from the city in the past.

A senior police officer said that the special team was on the lookout for more persons based on the information sourced from the duo.