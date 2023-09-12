September 12, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charge of robbing an elderly woman of her 4.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments, by trespassing into her house in Coimbatore.

S. Kanhaiya Prasath (43) and R. Karan Kumar (28), who hail from Munger district in Bihar, were arrested by the police for the robbery at Varadaraju Nagar on FCI Road in the city last week.

The police said the duo trespassed into the house of S. Pappathi (71) at Varadaraju Nagar around 11.30 a.m. on September 8 when she was alone. The men gagged the woman and robbed her of two gold bangles, totally weighing 4.5 sovereigns, by cutting them using a tool.

The Saravanampatti police collected visuals of surveillance cameras from the area and identified the robbers and arrested them on Tuesday.

When questioned, the duo told the police they came to Coimbatore ten days ago and stayed at Kavundampalayam. They had visited Puliyampatti in Erode district on September 10 where they duped a woman of nine sovereigns of jewellery on the pretext of polishing them.

The police recovered the bangles and the nine sovereigns of jewellery from them and seized their two-wheeler. They were produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody.