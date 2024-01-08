Two arrested for robbing college students of computers, mobile phones near Coimbatore

January 08, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Sundarapuram police in Coimbatore have arrested two history-sheeters who robbed college students of their laptops and mobile phones, after trespassing into their residence on January 7, 2024.

R. Gowtham (21) of Ammini Ammal Colony at Sundarapuam, and S. Kamalakannan (27) of Kurichi were arrested based on a complaint lodged by S. Thegeskumar (23) of Krishnagiri district.

The police said that Thegeskumar has been residing at Ayyappa Nagar near Echanari and pursuing third year B. Tech in a private college near Coimbatore. Thegeskumar and his friends had allowed one Kuppusamy to stay with them three months ago. However, Kuppusamy was asked to vacate after Gowtham and a few others visited the house and intimidated him.

According to the complainant, Gowtham and Kamalakannan came to the house around 5 a.m. on Sunday and inquired about Kuppusamy.

As the complainant stated that Kuppusamy vacated the house two months ago, the accused intimidated him and his friends. The duo robbed them of two laptops and three mobile phones.

Thegeskumar approached the police with a complaint on Sunday afternoon, based on which Gowtham and Kamalakannan were arrested. The police recovered the stolen properties.

The police said that Gowtham has two cases against him and Kamalakannan was involved in five criminal cases.