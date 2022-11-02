Two arrested for robberies in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 02, 2022 22:30 IST

The Saibaba Colony police on Tuesday arrested two persons for their involvement in three cases of robbery and recovered three gold chains weighing a total of 12.2 sovereigns.

The arrested have been identified as S. Saravanan (31), a resident of Thillai Nagar near Selvapuram, and M. Rajkumar (27) of Subramaniya Udayar Street at Telungupalayam.

The police said that Saravanan was wanted in connection with two robberies reported in August this year. The police had already arrested his accomplice K. Ramkumar (26) of Andipalayam near Perur.

According to the police, Rajkumar was involved in a robbery reported on October 14, along with Ramkumar of Andipalayam, within the limits of the Saibaba Colony police station.

The police recovered three gold chains from them. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

