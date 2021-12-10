Two arrested for raping minors

The police on Friday arrested two men on charges of raping minor girls and performing child marriage in two different cases.

According to the police, in the first case, the accused a 23-year-old youth allegedly abducted a 15-year-old girl, who was his relative. He allegedly married her and sexually assaulted her multiple times. She delivered a baby girl at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Thursday. The All Women Police Station – East booked the youth on Friday. He was remanded in judicial custody.

In a similar case, the All Women Police Station – Central booked a 28-year-old man on charges of marrying and raping a 16-year-old girl in the city.

The pregnant victim went for a medical check-up at a private hospital recently, where the doctors alerted the police. The accused was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

Convict prisoner dies

A convict prisoner, who had been lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison since 2011, died during treatment on Thursday. The police said Aslam Jafri (63), a native of Thane district in Maharashtra suffered from breathlessness on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died on Thursday, the police said.