Two arrested for raping minor girl in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

05 August 2020 23:45 IST

A 13-year-old girl from a village near Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore was allegedly raped by two men on Monday.

Police said the accused sexually assaulted the girl in a landfill site at Prabhu Nagar, near Kavundampalayam. The arrested have been identified as M. Santhosh (22) and K. Santhosh (20), both residents of Prabu Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said M. Santhosh, who distributes water cans, and K. Santhosh, a construction worker, befriended the girl a few months ago.

The girl alleged that M. Santhosh called her over phone on Monday evening and asked her to meet him. She went to Eru Company bus stop where he picked her up on a two-wheeler and took her to the landfill site around 7 p.m. where the other Santhosh joined him and both of them sexually assaulted her, police said.

She approached the All Women Police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

The police booked the accused under Sections 5(g) (whoever commits gang penetrative sexual assault on a child), 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.