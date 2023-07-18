ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for rape in Coimbatore

July 18, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Chettipalayam police on Tuesday arrested a man and his friend on charges of raping the former’s wife after giving her a soft drink mixed with alcohol.

The arrested have been identified as a 37-year-old man from Othakalmandapam and his 37-year-old friend, a native of Cuddalore.

The police came to know about the sexual assault after the woman, who got admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), told about her ordeal to the hospital authorities.

The woman alleged that her husband and friend came home under the influence of alcohol on Monday night. They gave her a soft drink mixed with alcohol and raped her.

The duo escaped after the woman shouted at them when she regained consciousness. She got herself admitted to the CMCH later, said the police. The Chettipalayam police arrested the duo on Tuesday. They were sent to judicial remand

