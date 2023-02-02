Two arrested for possessing ganja

February 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested two persons for possessing ganja near Madukkarai on Wednesday.

According to the police, P. Santhosh of Ramanathapuram district and G. Pooventhan from Sundakamuthur were arrested during a vehicle check on Palakkad Road at Rajeshwari Nagar Pirivu near Marapalam. The police seized six kg of ganja meant for sale. The police are also on the lookout for S. Aaron Rephan, who was absconding.

In another incident, the Coimbatore City Police arrested two persons for possessing ganja and a synthetic drug near Saravanampatti. Based on a tip-off, the Saravanampatti police rushed to Mahanagar playground on Kalapatty Road and found M. Jayakumar and T. Mukesh Kanna in possession of 1.1 kg of ganja and seven grams of Methamphetamine synthetic drug. The police arrested both of them under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded them in judicial custody.

Job fraud

The District Crime Branch of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday registered a case against four persons on the charges of cheating.

According to police, the incident happened between May and August 2022, during which the complainant transferred ₹ 21 lakh as various transactions to the accused G. Saravanakumar, Jawahar Prasath, N.S. Saravanakumar and Anbu Prasath.

The accused had promised to get a job for the complainant’s daughter at Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. They also gave a fake appointment order, the police said. Similarly, they were involved in many such job scams. The police registered a case against them and are on the lookout to arrest them.