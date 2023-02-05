ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for poaching spotted deer near Coimbatore

February 05, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has arrested two persons on charges of hunting a spotted deer near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

The arrested have been identified as K. Karthi (38) of Amman Pudur and R. Kannan (37) of Koothamundi, both near Sirumugai.

According to the Forest Department, a team headed by a forester spotted the duo carrying a dead stag while patrolling Amman Purur area coming under Pethikuttai reserve forest of Sirumugai forest range on Saturday.

The staff apprehended the two men and took them to the forest range office for questioning. The duo confessed to have hunted the male deer using a snare.

Sirumugai forest range officer D. Senthil Kumar said the accused dressed the skin of the deer. They landed in the custody of the Forest staff while attempting to shift the animal to another place.

The staff recovered a snare, a machete, a butchering knife and a two-wheeler from them. The two were produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody.

The Department has intensified patrols in Pethukuttai forests and fringes to prevent poachers from hunting wild animals that often stray into farms for fodder and water.

