Two men were arrested for poaching a deer at Singarapettai in Uthangarai on Tuesday.

The accused — Ravi (30), and Palani (40), residents of Thirupathur — were intercepted by a Forest patrol team at Singarapettai. According to the sources, the accused were found in possession of deer meat. The two men, on interrogation, had confessed to hunting deer around Singarapettai Reserve Forest. A third accused had absconded. The two accused were arrested and remanded.