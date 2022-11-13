Two arrested for PDS rice smuggling in Krishnagiri

Acting on a tip-off, the Krishnagiri revenue department’s flying squad engaged in vehicle check at the Kurubarapalli locality on Sunday intercepted a mini truck and found 10 tonnes of ration rice that was being smuggled from Krishnagiri to Bengaluru.

The revenue officials handed over truck driver Karthick (31) and cleaner Poovarasan (27) of Dharmapuri district to the Civil Supplies CID police. The police arrested the duo and seized the rice and the truck.

Man ends life

Jayakumar (31), a tailor from Chennimalai, ended his life on Saturday evening.

As Jayakumar used to consume liquor regularly, it led to quarrel between the couple, and on November 10, Janaki (23) ended her life after a quarrel. The couple have two children.

The Chennimalai police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)