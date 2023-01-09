Two arrested for murdering youth in Erode

January 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

Two persons who murdered a 25-year-old youth and disposed of the body in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, were arrested by the police. Search is on for one more accused.

The police said that C. Boopathy of Kanjikovil was arrested last year for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Perundurai. He was recently let out on bail. On January 4, he left home on his two-wheeler and did not return. His parents lodged a complaint with Kanjikovil police, who registered a man-missing case. On January 7, his body was found in the canal at Karattupalayam. Tthe police retrieved the body and sent it to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai for autopsy.

Inquiries revealed that Boopathy was beaten to death. The police altered the section of the case to murder. The victim’s family and relatives thronged the Kanjikovil Police Station and claimed that the girl’s relatives had threatened Boopathy recently and demanded their arrest. The police picked up the girl’s relatives — Vignesh( 25), and Paramasivam (47). The two allegedly confessed to the police that they had murdered Boopathy. They also told the police about the involvement of the girl’s father in the crime. A search is on for him.