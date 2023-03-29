ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for murdering woman near Annur in Coimbatore

March 29, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Annur police arrested two persons on Wednesday on the charges of murdering a 56-year-old woman near Annur on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as A. Kanniappan, 29, of Goundenpudur near Annur and B. Sudhakar, 30, of Coonoor.

The police said that the accused murdered S. Thangamani, a resident of Karapalayamputhur, near Annur.

According to the police, the woman and her husband A. Subramanian, 61, were into usury. Kanniappan, a relative of Thangamani, had previous enmity with her, the police said.

Kanniappan and Sudhakar, a carpenter by occupation, went to the house of Thangamani around 10.30 a.m. As Subramanian was at the house, the duo had tea and left. They went to the house again around 1.30 p.m. when Mr. Subramanian had gone to his daughter’s house to pick up his grandson. He returned home around 5.15 p.m. with his grandson and found Thangamani lying dead in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

The police during investigation found out that Kanniappan and Sudhakar murdered Thangamani by slitting her throat with a chisel.

The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

