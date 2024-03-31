ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for murdering toddler in Tiruppur

March 31, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A couple in illicit relationship was arrested following the alleged murder of her toddler son at Old Ramakrishnapuram in Tiruppur North police station limits.

Stephen Arockiasamy (24) and Priya (21) had initially admitted the child to the hospital stating that he had a fall. The child was declared brought dead at the hospital, whereafter they had lodged a police complaint.

On inquiry, the illicit status of the couple was determined, and the police established on the basis of postmortem report that they had murdered the child. The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

